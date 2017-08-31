01:42
  Elul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17

Woman seriously injured in crash in western Galilee

A 45-year-old woman from the village of Makr in the western Galilee was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when her vehicle crashed into a wall.

She was evacuated by paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

