A 45-year-old woman from the village of Makr in the western Galilee was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when her vehicle crashed into a wall.
She was evacuated by paramedics to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Woman seriously injured in crash in western Galilee
