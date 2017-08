A French court has ruled that schools should provide an alternative to lunches containing pork for Muslim and Jewish students, JTA reports.

The decision was handed down on Monday, the news agency said, and came after a Muslim organization sued the local authority at Chalon-sur-Saône in Burgundy, about 180 miles from Paris in east-central France, challenging its decision in 2015 to stop providing a no-pork alternative in its school cafeterias.