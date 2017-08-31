The U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday that tropical storm Harvey is expected to weaken within 12 hours.
At the same time, it warned, flooding is expected to continue in southern Texas and parts of southwestern Louisiana.
News BriefsElul 9, 5777 , 31/08/17
Harvey expected to weaken within 12 hours
