22:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 UTJ's Eichler threatens to leave government MK Yisrael Eichler (UTJ) threatened to leave the government if it does not respect the hareidi parties wishes over halting Israel Railways maintenance work on Shabbat. "If the government continues to show indifference to the holy values ​​of the Jewish people, and I believe that UTJ and Shas will be forced to resign from the government" Eichler said. ► ◄ Last Briefs