Zionist Union head Avi Gabbai criticized Netanyahu's Wednesday night speech at a Likud event. "All we heard was media, media, media," said Gabbai. "Not the disabled, not the start of the school year, or the housing crisis."
21:55
Reported
News BriefsElul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17
Gabbai: "All Netanyahu talked about was the media"
