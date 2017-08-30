21:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Gabbai: "All Netanyahu talked about was the media" Zionist Union head Avi Gabbai criticized Netanyahu's Wednesday night speech at a Likud event. "All we heard was media, media, media," said Gabbai. "Not the disabled, not the start of the school year, or the housing crisis." ► ◄ Last Briefs