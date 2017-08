21:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Regev: "The more they attack us, the stronger we get" Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev (Likud) said that Wednesday's large turnout at a Likud Rosh Hashana celebration showed the party's strength. "Thousands are with us inside, another thousand had stay outside," Regev tweeted. "The more they attack us, the stronger we get." ► ◄ Last Briefs