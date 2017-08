20:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Netanyahu: "Media trying to portray Israel as an isolated state" Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked the media at an event for Likud members in Airport City. "The aim of the media is to present Israel as an isolated state, but everyone sees our success," Netanyahu said. "The fake news industry is at its height, and the purpose of the demonstrations are to indict me at all costs." ► ◄ Last Briefs