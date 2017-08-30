Nikki Haley: Settlement blacklist will cause US to defund or leave UN Human Rights Council

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told the UN Human Rights Council that the US will defund or leave the Human Rights Council should it continue to form a blacklist of companies operating in Judea and Samaria, Channel 2 reported.

The UN Human Rights Council has been compiling a list of companies that directly or indirectly operates in Judea and Samaria. The US State Department announced last week that they opposed the move, saying that it would harm the peace process.

“The United States has been adamantly opposed to this resolution from the start,” said State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert. “These types of resolutions are counterproductive and do nothing to advance Israeli-Palestinian issues.”

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan was quick to praise the move, tweeting that "I salute US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and thank the US administration for showing the United Nations the price they will pay for its participation in promoting boycotts of Israel."