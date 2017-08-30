The death of a 70 year old man who was hit by a train in Bet Yehoshua has caused severe backup on Israel's train system. All trains to northern Israel have been halted, and the Tel Aviv stations are flooded with travelers.
News BriefsElul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17
Death on train tracks causes chaos
