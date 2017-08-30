20:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Death on train tracks causes chaos The death of a 70 year old man who was hit by a train in Bet Yehoshua has caused severe backup on Israel's train system. All trains to northern Israel have been halted, and the Tel Aviv stations are flooded with travelers. ► ◄ Last Briefs