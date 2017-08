19:39 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Motorcycle accident in Kiryat Yam A 22-year old man was moderately wounded after a vehicle struck his motorcycle in Kiryat Yam, near Haifa. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and he was evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs