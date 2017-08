19:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Coalition head MK David Bitan says Likud Rosh Hashana celebration a show of support for Netanyahu Coalition head MK David Bitan (Likud) told Arutz Sheva that Likud's Rosh Hashana celebration at Airport City Wednesday evening was a major show of support for Prime Minister Netanyahu. "We are in a fight for public opinion, and we have to do our part," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs