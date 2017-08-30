18:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Handicapped citizens protest outside Likud gathering A number of handicapped citizens are protesting outside Likud's Rosh Hashana celebration at Airport City. The demonstrators want the monthly allowance the National Insurance Institute gives disabled citizens to rise to NIS 5000. ► ◄ Last Briefs