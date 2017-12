18:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Israel Rescue Coalition sending team to assist Houston The Jerusalem Post reports that the Israel Rescue Coalition (IRC) is sending a team to assist hurricane-ravaged Houston. The coalition will send United Hatzalah's Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit to Houston in order to offer psychological and emotional help. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 30, 06:37 PM, 8/30/2017