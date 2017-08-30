18:18 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Netanyahu's visit to Tel Aviv Central Bus Station to cause road closures Thursday Tel Aviv's Central Bus Station and the adjacent streets will be closed Thursday to traffic due to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. Between 14:30-18:30, the Har Tzion, Levinsky and Begin thoroughfares will be blocked. ► ◄ Last Briefs