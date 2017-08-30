18:03 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Greenblatt: "Shameful" Hamas spends more money on terror tunnels than Palestinians in Gaza US Envoy Jason Greenblatt blasted Hamas for spending their money digging terror tunnels, tweeting that "visited tunnels near Gaza Strip dug by Hamas with intent to attack Israelis. Hamas spends money on terror not Palestinians of Gaza. Shameful!" ► ◄ Last Briefs