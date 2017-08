17:55 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 US State Department report says North Korean prisoners 'look like walking skeletons' Fox News reports that a new US State Department fact sheet chronicles the inhumane conditions prisoners suffer from in North Korea. The fact sheet says that prison guards often violently beat prisoners and withhold food to such an extent that inmates look like "walking skeletons," "dwarfs" and "cripples". ► ◄ Last Briefs