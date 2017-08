Attorney Itamar Ben Gvir reacted to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's criticism of the Supreme Court. "Nominate ten Yoram Sheftel's to the Supreme Court," he told Arutz Sheva. "We need to bring in judges with a Jewish agenda, who are not afraid to fight for the Jewish state. Only this will achieve any real change."

Yoram Sheftel is a prominent criminal lawyer that is know for his right-wing views.