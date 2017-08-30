17:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Greenblatt: "Hamas must return Israeli MIA's" US Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt called for Hamas to release the bodies of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin. Greenblatt had toured the Gaza belt area along with COGAT head Major General Yoav Mordechai. ► ◄ Last Briefs