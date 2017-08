16:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Youth stabbed in Sderot during argument A 17-year old is in moderate condition after he was stabbed in a Sderot hair salon. The assailant, also 17, had gotten into an argument with the victim, and has since been arrested by police. ► ◄ Last Briefs