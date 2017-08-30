16:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Robert E. Lee High School to shed name Following mounting public pressure, Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, Texas, has decided to change its name. The move comes after many parents had petitioned the school not to honor the former Confederate leader, arguing that it was racist. ► ◄ Last Briefs