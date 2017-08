16:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Worker moderately injured while working on Israel's Highway 6 A construction worker was moderately wounded while working on Highway 6's tunnel, near Haifa. Paramedics treated him at the scene, and the incident is under investigation. ► ◄ Last Briefs