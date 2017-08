15:29 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 UN human rights chief says Trump inciting violence against media United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump is inciting violence against the media. "To call these news organisations 'fake' does tremendous damage and to refer to individual journalists in this way, I have to ask the question, is this not an incitement for others to attack journalists?" he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs