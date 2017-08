15:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Elul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17 Naftali Bennett says Israel shouldn't release bodies of terrorists, needs to worsen prison condition Education Minister Naftali Bennett told Walla that Israel should bury Hamas terrorists in an unmarked grave, and advises worsening prison conditions for terrorists until Hamas returns the bodies of IDF soldiers they are currently holding in Gaza. "In the 1970s, the Sayeret Matkal commando unit kidnapped Syrian officers in Lebanon," he said. "We need to take the initiative." ► ◄ Last Briefs