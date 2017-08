Arab League chief Ahmed Abul Gheit on Tuesday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who vowed a day earlier that no more communities in Judea and Samaria would be uprooted.

Netanyahu, who spoke Monday at an event held by the Samaria Regional Council in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Jewish people's return to Judea and Samaria, said that no government has been more supportive of the Jewish communities in the ancient Jewish heartland than the current government.