A 25-year-old man was shot and wounded in the city of Tayibe in the Triangle on Tuesday evening.
He was evacuated in serious condition to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Sava. Police are investigating.
News BriefsElul 8, 5777 , 30/08/17
25-year-old seriously wounded in shooting in Tayibe
