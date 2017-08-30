Trump's envoy to visit Gaza crossings

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt, will visit the crossings between Israel and Gaza on Wednesday and observe the actions there firsthand.

The visit is a continuation of the tour that Greenblatt held on Tuesday with the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoav Mordechai. The two toured the Gilboa crossing (Jalame) and discussed the necessary investments to help strengthen economic relations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority (PA), in order to create a convenient platform for the possible resumption of diplomatic contacts.