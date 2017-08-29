Trump promises rapid funding for Texas disaster relief

President Donald Trump said Monday that he believes Congress will act quickly to provide disaster relief funding to the areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Trump said that "You're going to see very rapid action from Congress -- certainly from the President." Addressing Texans, he added: "We're going to get your funding."

Trump said he has "spoken to Congress" and said he believes funding for relief efforts will be approved "very, very quickly." "We think Congress will feel very much the way I feel and in very much a bipartisan way."

Trump visited stricken areas in Texas Tuesday. 9 people have been killed after Hurricane Harvey struck southeast Texas.