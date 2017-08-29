Cancelling pension age will have ramifications'

Coalition head David Bitan is promoting legislation enabling those who wish to continue working after their retirement age of 67.

Attorney Yael Dolev, an expert on labor law, says the law could be logical since healthy people can work more and there is also an economic aspect as pensions paid for many years cost a lot. However younger people also want to join the workforce and therefore the balance is very complicated.

However the difficulty is that employers will now have to decide when to fire older people which itself presents legal complications as age-based discrimination is illegal.