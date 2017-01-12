Danon:Guterres no friend to Israel,but visit helps us

Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon spoke with Arutz Sheva about the new Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres.

Danon said that it was easier to communicate with him than with previous UN officials as he has a different personality and shows empathy for the families of missing soldiers. However Danon stressed that this did not necessarily make him supportive of Israel and he still has pressure from various elements but his visit will definitely aid Israel in the future in Danon's opinion.

Danon said that the Secretary-General also understood the problem with UNIFIL which has not prevented Hezbollah terrorists from taking positions near Israel's border and the matter was being dealt with