Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Avi Gabbay blasts Shaked for attack on Supreme Court Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay attacked Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked for her reference to Supreme Court decisions in her Bar Association address. Gabbay said that "those who don't solve problems for a decade and highlight the courts/IDF/bureacracy etc. Leadership is action and not just political spins. We'll get into power and fix all that you've done."