21:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Liberman:'We don't coordinate building with Americans' Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman revealed Tuesday that Israel does not coordinate with the Trump administration which building plans will be approved, despite White House requests for such coordination. He added that the administration did not make a diplomatic issue out of the matter, as opposed to the Obama administration which condemned all construction in Judea and Samaria.