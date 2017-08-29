40 young Jewish families move to Upper Nazareth

A special event attended by Upper Nazareth mayor Ronen Palott and MK Motty Yogev marked the arrival of 40 new families in Upper Nazareth. 25 families will join the existing Torah seed group and the Torat Haim seed group established by graduates of the Hesder Yeshiva active in the town and 15 families will join the Habad community in the town.

Yogev said that Upper Nazareth had negative growth but the new arrivals reverse the trends and the city is renovating, families are arriving as well as educational infrastructure, jobs and roads.



