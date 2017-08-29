Hotovely: Justice system acts in contrast to our values

Ministers,Knesset members and public figures came Tuesday evening to Beit El to celebrate 40 years since the establishment of the community.

Likud coalition leader David Bitan claimed that the community had not grown enough and promised that the prime minister would uphold his promise and "the 300 houses will be marketed in September."

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely praised Beit El as a"national symbol" and said it had spawned generations of settlement leaders as well as journalists from Arutz Sheva, "the only place where one could express a right-wing view."

Hotovely added that a drastic revision was required in the justice system "which acts in contrast to our most basic values as a Jewish state."