20:30 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 'They used to promote plays which encourage terror' Akko festival director Albert Ben-Chelouch criticized those who have levelled criticism at the festival for not including a pro-Palestinian play and defended the four plays to be presented by religious writers who until now have been sidelined at these festivals.

