A 14-year-old boy fell off a horse in Umm Al-Fahm.
An MDA unit treated the boy and transferred him to Rambam hospital in Haifa. He is in serious condition, suffering from a head injury and is under sedation and respiration.
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Umm Al-Fahm:14-year-old falls off horse, serious injury
