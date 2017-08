20:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Rivlin to judo medal-winner: You'll bring Olympic medal President Reuven Rivlin spoke Tuesday with judoka Tal Feliker who won a bronze medal at the Judo World Championships. Rivlin said that "you have taken the bronze medal and this is just the beginning. I'm sure that with your capabilities you will go far and will be world champion and will also bring us an Olympic medal." ► ◄ Last Briefs