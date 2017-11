19:56 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Hundreds pray at Joseph's Tomb Hundreds of Jews prayed Monday night at Joseph's Tomb in the city of Shechem. The entry to the tomb was secured by members of the paratroopers reconnaissance unit.

