18:51 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Israeli wins bronze at judo world championships Tal Feliker, the young judoist who was involved in a political incident earlier when his Qatari opponent refused to shake hands with him, has lost in the semi-final of the world championship and will receive the bronze medal.

