Tal Feliker, the young judoist who was involved in a political incident earlier when his Qatari opponent refused to shake hands with him, has lost in the semi-final of the world championship and will receive the bronze medal.
|
18:51
Reported
News BriefsElul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17
Israeli wins bronze at judo world championships
Tal Feliker, the young judoist who was involved in a political incident earlier when his Qatari opponent refused to shake hands with him, has lost in the semi-final of the world championship and will receive the bronze medal.
Last Briefs