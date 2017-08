18:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 TA: 40-year-old woman hit by bus, badly injured A 40-year-old pedestrian was hurt a short time ago by a bus in the Neve Shaanan district in Southern Tel Aviv. MDA teams treated the woman and transferred her in serious condition to the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv suffering from head injuries. The woman was sedated and respirated. ► ◄ Last Briefs