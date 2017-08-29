'Liberman's concern not backed by his actions'

The Jerusalem corridor forum attacked Defense Minister Liberman over the Regulation Law, stating that "Liberman's worry for the communities in Judea and Samaria is touching, but its a pity it is not backed up with actions. If the Palestinian illegal buildings disturb him, let him start immediately demolishing them.

"Unfortunately thousands of these buildings in the Adumim region are standing despite demolition orders against them and even though some have solutions in other locales. The Civil Administration under Liberman's responsibility is dragging its feet and is not enforcing the law as it does obsessively against Jewish construction."