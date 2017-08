18:28 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Motorcyclist hit near Tira declared dead The motorcyclist hit by a tractor near Tira and taken to the Meir hospital in Kfar Saba was declared dead at the hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs