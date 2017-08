Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan(Jewish Home) welcomed the directive granting munical status to the Hevron Jewish community and said that "over the years the residents of Hevron did not have a municipality dealing with normative civilian life.

"After the election of a murderer as Hevron mayor, the thought that they would get services from the municipality was harder to bear. This is another step in normalization of Jewish life in Hevron."