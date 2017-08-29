Movement for Governance: Nationality Law will not help

The Movement for Governance and Democracy stated that "legislating the Nationality Law cannot influence Supreme Court rulings and may serve for even more extreme activism than that which exists today.

"Only steps to restrict the right to rule as well as changes in the method of appointing judges can restore the establishment of values and the policies from the court to the Knesset and the people.

The movement were responding to a speech by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked at the Bar association in which she claimed that if the Nationality Law had been legislated the courts would have related differently to the migrant issue.