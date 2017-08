17:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Bar Association head attacks Petah Tikva demonstrations Bar Association director Effy Naveh attacked the demonstrations taking place near the house of Attorney-General Mandelblit in Petah Tikva. Naveh said that applying pressure to a public servant to take biased decisions on any issue is a worrying and unprecedented situation. The demonstrators come to his house and not to his office in order to pressure him via his family to take the decision which they favor. ► ◄ Last Briefs