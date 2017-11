17:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 Elul 7, 5777 , 29/08/17 20-year-old motorcyclist hit by tractor near Tira A 20-year-old motorcyclist was hit a short time ago by a tractor on road 554 near Tirah. MDA teams treated the injured man and transferred him to the Meir hospital in Kfar Saba in serious condition suffering from multiple injuries. He is under sedation and respiration. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Aug 29, 05:38 PM, 8/29/2017