Liberman authorizes official status of Hevron community

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman authorized Tuesday the Jewish community in Hevron to receive a separate status. The procedure will grant the Jewish residents of Hevron the right to be independent of the Palestinian municipality as stated in the 1998 Hevron agreement.

The Hevron council will become a local council authorized to promote economic, social, educational, health and cultural matters of the residents and will be allowed to levy taxes from residents.

Hevron residents welcomed the move and thanked Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan for their work to promote the initiative.