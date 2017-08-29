Why stop a Jew bringing a shofar to Western Wall?

A security guard tried to prevent a Jew from bringing a shofar [ram's horn] into the Western Wall compound, despite it being part of Jewish ritual during the month of Elul.

The guard saw the shofar and asked the Jewish man, Daniel Rothstocker, to leave it at the checkpoint above him.

Rothstocker refused and asked what the problem was. Eventually he was permitted to bring the shofar with him but said he had a "bad feeling" and added that it reminded him of difficult periods in Jewish history, such as when the British banned the use of a shofar at the Western Wall.