UN Secretary-General: No plan B to two-state solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained the only viable option, as he made his first visit to Judea and Samaria since taking office.

Guterres spoke after meeting Palestinian prime minister Rami Hamdallah in Ramallah following talks with Israeli leaders the previous day.

"I want to express very strongly the total commitment of the United Nations but my personal total commitment to do everything for a two-state solution to

materialise," he said. "I have said several times there is no Plan B to a two-state solution."