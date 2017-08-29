Israeli judoka snubbed by Qatari rival

In another half an hour the two Israeli judoists, Gili Cohen and Tal Feliker will attempt to gain the gold medal in their weight categories at the Budapest World Championships.

Feliker and Cohen reached the semi-finals after overcoming their rivals, but Feliker suffered an unsporting incident in his game.

Felijer was teamed against Ayub Al-Adrisi of Qatar in the third round of the competition and defeated him on points, but at the end of the fight the Qatari opponent refused to shake hands with his Israeli counterpart.