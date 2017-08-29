Braekel chicken marketed in haredi centers

Despite the halakhic debate regarding the kosher status of the Braekal chickens, advertisements in haredi centers around Israel announce that the chicken will be available in stores for the coming holidays.

The chickens are under the supervision of Rabbi Lubin, a son-in-law of Bnei Brak rabbi Rabbi Nissim Karelitz.

Rabbi Meir Mazuz, head of the Kise Rahamim yeshiva and a prominent Sephardic authority, has also come out in favor of using the chickens, stating that in the past white chickens used today were not known at all to Sephardim "and when we came here we relied on the Ashkenazic tradition."